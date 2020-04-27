Three men charged following Glen Ellyn armed robbery

Three Cook County men were charged Monday with one count of armed robbery with a firearm for allegedly robbing at gunpoint THC cartridges from a man in Glen Ellyn.

Semaj Jones, 19, and Samuel Holland, 18, both of the 200 block of Iroquois Road, Hillside; and Kyeren George 19, the of 1000 block of Waterford Drive, Westchester, appeared in bond court in front of DuPage County Judge Jeffrey Mackay, who set bond at $500,000 for Jones and George and at $350,000 for Holland, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The victim had arranged via Snapchat to meet on Cedar Lane in Glen Ellyn with an individual, whom he did not know, to sell THC cartridges. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on April 26, the victim was seated in his car at the Cedar Lane location, when a man, later identified as Jones, entered the front seat of the car and displayed a gun, according to the release.

A second man who was wearing a medical mask, later identified as George, approached the car, opened the driver’s side door and pointed a gun at the back of the victim’s head, the release stated.

Jones and George allegedly took the THC cartridges, the victim’s shoes and money. They entered a car, allegedly driven by Holland, and fled the scene, according to the release. The victim followed car. A Glen Ellyn Police squad car was in the area and the officer observed the defendant’s care driving erratically with the victim, who was on the phone with 911, following.

Police pulled the defendant’s vehicle over, and all three defendants were arrested. Two loaded Glock 9mm handguns were allegedly recovered from the vehicle, the release stated.

“If anyone thinks that the current health crisis will in some way hamper police operations in DuPage County, the quick apprehension of these three defendants sends the message loud and clear that our law enforcement officers will continue to protect and serve the residents of DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Additionally, the bonds set by Judge MacKay also send the message that in DuPage County, alleged offenders will be held accountable for their actions.”