Three mask-wearing men burglarize Riverside business

RIVERSIDE - A Riverside business was burglarized April 22 by three men wearing N95 masks.

The incident occurred at about 11:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of South Harlem Avenue, according to a Riverside Police Department report.

When police arrived, they obtained information from the business owner, who lives on the second floor of the business.

A security camera video shows three offenders attempt to enter the front door of the business, which was permanently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they could not gain entry that way, one offender went to the rear, unlocked a side window, climbed in, and let the other two offenders in the front door, the release stated.

The trio began to search the property, but the owner, who was sleeping upstairs, heard noise and went downstairs. The offenders fled out the front door and proceeded north on Harlem Harlem Avenue, police said.

All three offenders wore jogging suits, N95 masks, scarves and hoods. They were in the store less than three minutes before being scared off by the business owner. No property was taken in the burglary, according to the report.

"With more people wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, some criminals are now taking advantage of that,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said in a statement. “Criminals can now wear masks freely everywhere, and feel even more empowered to commit crimes. With face masks being ordered by the governor to be mandatory in public, it’s not uncommon to see this happening. Wearing masks is normal activity these days and criminals can now blend in without a second look."

Riverside Police responded April 21 to an armed robbery that at occurred at the 7-Eleven at 26th and Harlem Avenue where the offender wore an N95-type mask.