Woodridge police searching for missing man

WOODRIDGE - The Woodridge Police Department is attempting to locate a missing adult, Anthony “Tony” Wellwerts.

Wellwerts has been missing since the morning of April 24. He was last seen in Woodridge, driving a Silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois registration R741409, according to a Woodridge Police Department news release.

He is 69 years old, and based on his age and medical condition, he should be considered endangered, the release stated.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Anthony Wellwerts, is asked to contact 911. A silver alert has been activated.