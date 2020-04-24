Video of Woodridge minors in black face spurs investigation

WOODRIDGE - Woodridge Police are investigating a video reportedly created by several minors wearing black face.

Police learned of the video April 22 and that numerous Woodridge School District 68 students and parents had viewed the offensive content, according to a Woodridge Police Department news release.

The video has been removed from TikTok, and police and Woodridge School District 68 officials continue to work together during the investigation, the release stated.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve seen the extraordinary neighborly spirit and kindness of our residents,” said Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham in a statement. “It saddens me that this incident occurred that is not indicative of our community values. This video hurt many of our neighbors, and it happened when we all need to help and support each other. I’m hopeful that those involved will learn from this matter and understand Woodridge’s unwavering commitment to being an inclusive community.”

“It is important for parents to regularly monitor their child’s social media usage and emphasize the responsible use of social media,” said Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham said in a statement. “With the shelter-in-place order in effect, children are increasingly in front of screens and using social media to stay in touch with their friends. It only takes one social media post to reverberate and impact people negatively – potentially for a lifetime.”