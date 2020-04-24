April 06, 2024
Sheriff investigates burglaries at church near Lombard

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the investigation of two recent burglaries at a church in unincorporated DuPage County near Lombard.

On April 13, at about 2:30 a.m., an approximately 30-year-old male forced his way into Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church, 21W410 Sunset Ave., near the intersection of North and Swift avenues, according to a DuPage County Sheriff's Department news release.

Once inside, the man was captured on video making several attempts to gain entry to a locked area of the church, before putting his face up to the security camera and removing it.

On April 13, the offender stole a computer system and cash donations. A previous burglary attempt on April 8 was unsuccessful, the release said.

The offender is described as wearing a black skull cap, hooded sweat shirt, black pants and black gloves. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect may contact Det. Dave Chiesa at 630-407-2364.

