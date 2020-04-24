Sheriff investigates burglaries at church near Lombard

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the investigation of two recent burglaries at a church in unincorporated DuPage County near Lombard.

On April 13, at about 2:30 a.m., an approximately 30-year-old male forced his way into Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church, 21W410 Sunset Ave., near the intersection of North and Swift avenues, according to a DuPage County Sheriff's Department news release.

Once inside, the man was captured on video making several attempts to gain entry to a locked area of the church, before putting his face up to the security camera and removing it.

On April 13, the offender stole a computer system and cash donations. A previous burglary attempt on April 8 was unsuccessful, the release said.

The offender is described as wearing a black skull cap, hooded sweat shirt, black pants and black gloves. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect may contact Det. Dave Chiesa at 630-407-2364.