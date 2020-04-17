IDPH Director Ezike explains how COVID-19 “curve” may start to look more like a “plateau”

Towards the end of Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 news conference, after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, something candid happened.

The moment came during the portion of the meeting when members of the press were allowed to ask just one question per media outlet.

"How are you both doing physically and emotionally? Has holding these daily updates gotten any easier?" a reporter from Capitol News Illinois asked of Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

"Well that's so nice, nobody ever asks that question," Pritzker said animatedly.

He chuckled and Ezike, the other speakers and reporters all began to laugh in what seemed like a release of tensions that have been building since the pandemic became a daily concern for Illinois residents.

"I'm managing through this time reasonably well," he said, faltering as he tried to relate how he has been feeling emotionally. "When I wake up in the morning and I look at the numbers...when we have a day like yesterday it's hard not to let it get you down."

He stepped back and let Ezike come forward.

"I can't complain, I got a day off unlike you," she said, laughing.

"We were called to our roles for such a time as this," she said. "I'm privileged to be in this position to try to help the people of this state and I think I'm finding the strength that I need to carry on."

Ezike described the COVID-19 pandemic as a war and said she felt it was her duty to help Illinois residents understand the enemy better and to help them understand that this will be a long war.

Earlier in the news conference, a reporter asked how can Pritzker and Ezike say the state is "bending the curve" of coronavirus cases when Friday marked the highest single-day increase in cases to date with 1,842?

"Cases, remember, are dependent upon how many people got tested that day," Gov. Pritzker said in response. "[Friday] was our second highest day for testing, we had I think 7,300 tests that came back [on Friday]."

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and ICU bed usage are better indicators of how the state is faring in its response to the virus, he said.

"We follow trends for a lot of pieces of data," Ezike said. "All of these numbers help us to make assessments and determinations. Definitely, we did not think we were at our peak yet so, given that, we do expect cases to rise."

She went on to explain that while flattening the curve has prevented COVID-19 cases from overwhelming the state's healthcare system, it also means that it will take longer to get to the highest peak and the lowest valley in new cases.

"One of the byproducts of being able to flatten the curve is that you will delay the peak and maybe it's not a peak...but, maybe, if I can use the term plateau where you're kind of flattened for a while," Ezike said, using her arms to demonstrate.

The IDPH has been analyzing daily and weekly trends for a number of different COVID-19 metrics, the least accurate of which is the state's confirmed case count.

"We all know that all across the country, very few people have been tested," Pritzker said.

As of Friday evening, Illinois had conducted a total of 130,163 COVID-19 tests, according to the IDPH.

“We are continuing to increase our amount of testing so if the denominator, if you will, of total people being tested is increased, we will see higher numbers,” Ezike said. “I don’t think we’ve peaked.”