Narcan used to revive crash victim who overdosed on heroin: police

RIVERSIDE - Riverside police used Narcan to revive an unconscious Joliet woman, who was involved in a car crash at Harlem and Ogden avenues.

Police found the unresponsive woman, who was unconscious due to a heroin overdose ,in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed on the Lyons side of Harlem and Ogden avenues, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Police administered Narcan, a drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid medications, the release stated.

Responding officers had to reach in the car and put on the brake, remove the keys from the ignition and put the car into park, the release stated.

Firefighters administered a second dose of Narcan. When paramedics arrived shortly after to continue lifesaving efforts, another dose of Narcan was given, according to the release.

The woman, 26, was revived on the scene and then transported to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn for follow up care.

Officers found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the release stated.

“The Narcan used by police personnel on scene was funded by a generous donation from a Riverside resident,” Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said in a statement. “I am so thankful that a compassionate resident was able to help fund this lifesaving program. On Tuesday it absolutely worked to save a life.”

“At a time when the governor of Illinois has put an executive order into place with a stay-at-home order, it angers me that during a national crisis that an individual would get into a vehicle, ingest heroin and then drive recklessly causing a crash,” Weitzel continued. “These actions placed police officers at a greater risk because they have to deal with somebody under the influence of heroin, administer life-saving measures and have direct contact when they do not know what the current medical condition of that person is outside of the heroin overdose.”

The crash investigation was turned over to Lyons police for investigation.