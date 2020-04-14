April 06, 2024
Wheaton police investigate attempted child abduction

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

Wheaton Police are investigating an April 13 attempted child abduction that reportedly took place in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

A female juvenile was walking on the sidewalk at about 6:38 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown maln driving a smaller black SUV, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

The driver asked the girl for her name, telephone number and address, according to the release. He also asked her to get in his vehicle. The girl said she would call the police, and the man left the area northbound on Main Street.

The driver was described as in his 20s or 30s with black short hair, clean-shaven and wearing business casual attire, the release stated.

Wheaton police ask anyone with information to contact Lt. Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077.

