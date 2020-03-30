Riverside man charged with assaulting police officer

RIVERSIDE - A Riverside man was arrested March 23 by the Illinois State Police and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault to a police officer.

The arrest of James C. Reilly, 19, is the result of an investigation of a Feb. 5 incident that occurred in Harrington Park, near the 3500 block of Harlem Avenue.

In that incident, Riverside police were called at about 9:26 p.m. for an in-progress suicidal subject, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Police turned the investigation over to the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force and that agency made the arrest.

In the original incident, Riverside Police, along with several other agencies, negotiated with Reilly for 60 minutes. During that encounter, he stood up and pointed a weapon at police officers, and an officer from another department shot him. He was hit in the leg and survived his gunshot wound, the release stated.

“While Riverside is not the arresting agency, I thought it was important to release this information to let our residents know that in the criminal case, the individual has been charged.,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said in a statement. “The administrative case is still being handled by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit and when their investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and then made public at some point later this year.”

The administrative investigation is completely separate. Riverside plays has no role in that overall investigation.

“I released a photo of the weapon that was pointed at the police officers the night of the incident, and you can see that this weapon, although it is an Airsoft gun, it is a direct replica of an automatic rifle, including a silencer,” Weitzel said.

Reilly’s bond was set at an “I” bond, personal recognizance. He has no prior criminal history.