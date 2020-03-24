Riverside police investigate shooting near Harlem Avenue

RIVERSIDE - Riverside police are investigating a March 23 shooting that followed a disturbance at a Harlem Avenue gas station.

Police responded at about 8 p.m. to the 300 Block of East Quincy Street after receiving reports of shots fired, according to police department news release.

Offenders had fled the scene, but police found numerous spent rounds on the street and lodged in parked cars. One round had gone through the glass window of a home.

Four people--two adults and two children--were inside the house at the time of the shooting but were not injured, according to the release.

Police learned that a white SUV may have been involved and fled east toward Harlem Avenue following the shooting. Police checked the area for the SUV but were unable to locate it.

Police determined that some type of disturbance took place in the parking lot at Amstar Service Station, 3346 S. Harlem Ave, which spilled over into the 300 block of East Quincy Street.

“This is not a random shooting," Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said. "The offender(s) targeted the victims, who were originally in the parking lot at Amstar Service Station at 3346 S. Harlem Avenue."

At some point, shots were fired into a nearby home and into a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander, which fled the scene.

Evidence indicates that the shot fired into the house was the result of random gunfire. The home was not targeted. The shell casings recovered at the scene were from a .45 caliber handgun. Police recovered a bullet lodged in the living room wall at a house in the 300 block of East Quincy Street, according to the release.

Police have in custody a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. that also had rounds in it. This vehicle was left at the scene of the shooting and lists to a Skokie address.

“Responding officers were on scene within two minutes of the 911 calls,” Weitzel said in a statement. “However, the offender(s) and vehicle had already fled. Detectives have been on scene all night and continue to be on scene today. They are taking statements, collecting physical evidence, reviewing video from the area that may assist in the investigation."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Riverside Police Investigations Division at 708-447-2127. Tips may be emailed to Det. James Lazansky at jlazansky@riverside.il.us. Tipsters may remain anonymous and caller ID tracking is not utilized by Riverside Police, and conversations are not recorded.

Riverside Police were assisted at the scene by several area police agencies and the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Crime Scene Evidence Unit.