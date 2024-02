Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for February. The sixth-grade students are Liam Berry, Giana Huffstutler, Landon Krull and Briar Schnurr-Trebe. The seventh-grade students are Javier Lopez, Peyton Wright, Grace Follman and Michael Govea. The eighth-grade students are Rocio Cuautle, Greyson Decker, Emily Baldwin and Katherine Elsner. (Photo provided)