Former Glen Ellyn man found guilty of murdering ex-wife

A jury Feb. 27 found Juan M. Granados, 42, formerly of Glen Ellyn, guilty of killing his ex-wife, Nancy Bustos in the fall of 2011.

In addition to the finding of guilty of first-degree murder, the jury also found Granados guilty of criminal sexual assault. The jury reached its verdict after approximately three hours of deliberations following a seven-day-long trial, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Oct. 16, 2011 at approximately 1:34 p.m., Glen Ellyn police conducted a well-being check of Nancy Bustos at the apartment she shared with Granados and their two children. Once inside the apartment, police discovered Bustos’ lifeless body in the bathroom, the release stated. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

An investigation led by Glen Ellyn police led authorities to Granados as the killer. The investigation revealed that at some point in time during the evening of Oct. 15, Granados and Bustos were in the apartment together when an altercation ensued between the two resulting in the sexual assault and murder of Bustos, according to the release.

After strangling Bustos to death, Granados fled the country for Mexico, where he remained until his extradition in the fall of 2017. On Sept. 17, 2017, Granados appeared in bond court where DuPage County Judge Brian Telander ordered him held without bond. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

“This afternoon, a jury properly found that Juan Granados is the man responsible for the senseless murder of Nancy Bustos,” DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Their verdict however, will not bring Nancy back to her children, her family and the countless others who loved her. Their loss will be with them forever."

Granados’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 17 for return of post-trial motions. He faces a maximum penalty of up to75years in prison.