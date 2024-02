Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for January. The sixth-grade students are Alexis Rothenbach, Adam Eder, Emma Anderson and Samantha Maxwell. The seventh-grade students are Eleanor Ferguson, Michael Kuropas, Julia Parks and Trevor Zemanek. The eighth-grade students are Liliana Jennings, Zander Rutledge, Stella Riedl and Grace Rubeck. (Photo provided)