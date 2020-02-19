Illinois State Police Dist. 5 releases January traffic numbers

Illinois State Police District 5 Commander Captain David Schneider recently announced activity and enforcement figures for the month of January.

Troopers in District 5, which includes Grundy, Kendall and Will counties, answered 650 calls for service and initiated 2,539 incidents in the field during the month.

In addition, enforcement figures totaled 1,574 citations and 1,684 written warnings, including 841 speeding citations, 22 DUIs, 57 seatbelt citations, six child restraint citations, 64 distracted driving citations, 341 written warnings for speeding and 34 criminal arrests.

Troopers also assisted 434 motorists, conducted 67 motor carrier inspections and investigated 228 traffic crashes.

There were zero fatal traffic crashes in District 5 during January. In an effort to reduce fatalities, the Illinois State Police uses enforcement activities and educational programs to fight these major contributing factors.