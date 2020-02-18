High school football: Richmond-Burton receives state championship rings

RICHMOND – Former Richmond-Burton defensive lineman Logan Grant was posed the question as he admired his new bling with some friends at halftime of the Rockets’ basketball game Tuesday against Woodstock North.

He was asked if he was going to wear his Class 4A football state championship ring to school.

“Yes, sir!” Grant said. “Absolutely. This is amazing, man. My favorite detail, right in there.”

Grant pointed to the inside of the ring, where it reads: Richmond-Burton 50, Murphysboro 14, the final score from the state championship game.

Forty-six players, eight coaches and superintendent Tom Lind and principal Pat Enright received their rings, made by Josten’s, at halftime of Tuesday’s game. Every player and coach was announced and walked out to receive their rings.

Head coach Mike Noll handed out most of the rings. The Rockets’ basketball team sat on the bench watching the ceremony, which included several of their teammates.

“This is cool. It’s crazy,” said junior wide receiver-safety Trent Turner, who also plays basketball. “I couldn’t believe it [when hearing they were getting rings]. It was a surreal feeling, realizing the moment.”

Josten’s came to R-B before Christmas for a day to fit everyone. Noll said that process took about half an hour.

The rings cost $353 apiece. Noll solicited local businesses to help pay for the rings. The IHSA allows schools to pick up $200 a ring per player, so the players paid for $153 for a lifetime keepsake.

“It’s important to celebrate success,” Noll said. “It’s a forever memory, a forever memento. As you get older, it will become more important.”

Noll made countless phone calls to businesses. Those that donated to the cause were Bricks and Ivy Sports Tavern, Richmond-Burton High School Booster Club, Biagi Plumbing Corporation, Lakes Disposal Services Inc., BPH Pump and Equipment, Inc., Rick’s Sewer and Drainage, Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer and Drainage, Inc., Adrenaline Fundraising, Spring Grove Insurance, Edward Jones Kevin Jordan, Sportsdecals, Billy’s Pub and Grill (The Grove) and Billy’s Beef, Hot Dogs & More Inc.