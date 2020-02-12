April 13, 2023
Richmond Burton football

Richmond-Burton will hold state championship ring ceremony Tuesday

By Joe Stevenson
Richmond-Burton celebrates its 50-7 victory over Murphysboro during the Class 4A state championship game Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (Matthew Apgar)

Richmond-Burton has been in a celebratory mood since winning the Class 4A football state championship 2 1/2 months ago.

On Tuesday, the Rockets and their fans will enjoy another celebration when players and coaches receive their state championship rings at halftime of the boys basketball game against Woodstock North.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Lou Ramirez Gymnasium. Almost half of the basketball players played football, along with a few of the wrestlers.

R-B (14-0) completed its first unbeaten season in school history with a 50-14 defeat of Murphysboro for the state championship Nov. 29 at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium. The Rockets celebrated in their gym two days later as players received their medals and almost everyone in attendance took pictures with the state championship trophy.

Rockets coach Mike Noll, in his second year at the school, also was named as Chicago Bears Coach of the Year and invited to Halas Hall for practice, as well as to a home game with some of his players.

Noll got a free trip to Orlando, Florida for the Pro Bowl as one of the 32 winners from each NFL team.

Now, the Rockets, who never trailed in a game the entire season, get another chance to enjoy their accomplishment. They joined the 1992 R-B team, which won the Class 2A state title, as football state champions.

I have worked at the Northwest Herald since January of 1989, covering everything from high school to professional sports. I mainly cover high school sports now.