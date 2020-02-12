Grundy County Sheriff thanks civilians for help in interstate chase

Dashcam footage released by the Grundy County Sheriff's Department shows civilians assisting the department while subduing a suspect who drove into oncoming traffic on I-55 in October 2019. The video can be seen on the Grundy County Sheriff Department's Facebook page. (Image provided)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s office awarded two citizens with the 2019 Law Enforcement Outstanding Citizen Award, for assistance they gave to the department during a high speed chase that led officers into oncoming lanes of traffic on I-55.

Kenneth Comer of Braidwood and Bruce Bailorucki of Chatham were honored by the department during Tuesday's meeting of the Grundy County Board. The pair assisted Deputy Greg Butterfield during an incident on Oct. 22, 2019.

On that day, Butterfield responded to a driving complaint in the area of Reed Road in Coal City. While en route to the location, he was informed that the vehicle had turned the wrong way onto I-55, entering the northbound lanes while traveling south.

The driver drove the vehicle into traffic and then into a ditch, which disabled the vehicle. The suspect then exited his vehicle, pointing an object at the deputy, who drew his weapon and ordered the driver to put his hands up.

A semi was able to stop traffic along the interstate as the deputy tried to make the arrest, but the deputy and the suspect ended up in a scuffle on the interstate as the suspect resisted. A Coal City police officer, along with help from Comer and Bailorucki, were able to help Butterfield subdue the man and take him into custody. There were no injuries resulting from the incident.

The driver was not charged in the incident, but further details were not released.

Comer and Bailorucki were both honored with plaques. Comer accepted his during the board meeting, but Bailorucki was unable to attend.

The plaque reads: "For Putting Your Own Safety At Risk by Engaging in an Unselfish Act of Stopping to Aid and Assist Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy Greg Butterfield During a Traffic Incident on October 22, 2019. We will Always Be Grateful For Your Care, Concern and Support of Law Enforcement."

"I didn't expect all this, but I really appreciate it," Comer said, accepting his plaque.

A police squad dashcam video of the October incident can be found on the department’s Facebook page.