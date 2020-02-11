McHenry County high school sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Alden-Hebron’s Rachel Pahl poured in 28 points to lead the Giants past Milledgeville, 55-48, in their Class 1A Eastland Regional girls basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday in Lanark.

The No. 7-seeded Giants (16-15) advance to play No. 2-seeded Eastland, last season's state runner-up, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Johnsburg 46, North Boone 19: At Genoa, the No. 3-seeded Skyhawks coasted to a win over the No. 13-seeded Vikings in their Class 2A Genoa-Kingston quarterfinal game. Macy Madsen had eight points to lead Johnsburg and was one of 10 Skyhawks to score.

Mackenzie Straulin, Saida Blount and Lauren Hendrixson tossed in six points apiece. Madsen and Straulin each made two 3-pointers.

Johnsburg (15-15) plays No. 6-seeded Rockford Christian in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rockford Christian 53, Richmond-Burton 46: At Genoa, senior Peyton Bannon ended her high school career with 31 points for the No. 11-seeded Rockets in a season-ending loss to the No. 6-seeded Lions in a Class 2A Genoa-Kingston quarterfinal game.

Bannon finishes as the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,226 points. She also holds the school's single-season scoring record (girls or boys) with 663 points.

The Rockets end the season with a 6-24 record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntley 52, Crystal Lake Central 27: At Huntley, the Red Raiders improved to 21-6 and 12-2 in the Fox Valley Conference with the win over the Tigers (10-15, 5-9). Huntley stays 1 1/2 games behind Cary-Grove for first place.

Uchenna Egekeze and Ryan Sroka had 13 points each for Huntley, Luke DiFrancesca had nine, and Ryan Vrugt added six.

Cary-Grove 63, McHenry 38: At Cary, Beau Frericks tossed in 20 points on eight field goals to lead the Trojans (24-3, 14-1) against the Warriors (5-22 , 1-14) in their FVC game. Frank Jakubicek had 12 points, Trevor Beaugureau and Ryan Weaver scored eight apiece, and Clark Cunningham added seven.

Adam Benton scored eight points for McHenry. Matt Gallimore and Brett Loeding had seven points apiece.

Jacobs 44, Prairie Ridge 29: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles (15-12, 8-7) picked up an FVC win against the Wolves (4-23, 1-14). Andrew Balkcom scored 14 points on six field goals for Jacobs, Jaden Henderson added nine points, James Hayes had eight, and Zach Leahy tossed in seven.

Mason Loucks had eight points and two 3s for Prairie Ridge. Luke Wolf had six points on two 3s.

Woodstock North 71, Harvest Christian 53: At Elgin, Cole Brey had 20 points for the Thunder in a nonconference win against the Lions. Joe Chase scored 16 points and made three 3s, Elijah Pena had 15 points and hit three 3s, and Austin Zieman added nine points for North (14-9).

HOCKEY

Crystal Lake South 5, Niles Notre Dame 2: At Mount Prospect Ice Arena, Jason Dabrowski scored twice, and Midas Bacidore, AJ Fattori, and Dylan McNeil added one apiece for the Gators in their first-round win of the Amateur Hockey Association Illinois Blackhawk Cup.

Eric Pachla contributed two assists for South, and Bacidore, Dabrowski, Dominic Tanzillo, Jake Proszenyak each had one. Gavin Reining made 35 saves.