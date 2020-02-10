Wheaton police investigate suspicious incident involving teenage girl

WHEATON - Wheaton police are investigating a Feb. 8 suspicious incident involving a teenage girl.

Police responded at about noon to the area of Harrison Avenue and Cherry Street for a report of a suspicious incident, according to Wheaton Police Department news release.

A 15-year-old girl reportedly was walking in the area when two white men, approximately 40 to 50 years old, approached her in a car and asked if she wanted a ride home. She declined and proceeded to run from the area, the relase stated.

The car is described as an older-model white SUV with a roof rack, similar to the style of a Lexus RX450. The vehicle left the area traveling southbound from Harrison Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wheaton Police Department at 630-260-2161.