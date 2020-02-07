Downers Grove police investigate attempted vehicle theft

DOWNERS GROVE - Downers Grove police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft that took place Feb. 6 in the 7400 block of Webster Street.

Police responded at about 4:14 a.m. to a report of two people seen approaching a car in the driveway when they were confronted by a resident. The resident reported hearing a possible gunshot as the suspects left the area. The suspects entered a dark colored vehicle and were seen fleeing the area northbound on Webster Street, according to a police

No injuries were reported.

A description of the suspects’ car was broadcast to area police agencies. The car was located by Darien Police but refused to stop. The Illinois State Police reported that the vehicle fled northbound on Interstate-55 until the car crashed at King Drive, police said.

The vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Downers Grove Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.