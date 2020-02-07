Arraignment set in Grundy County for Yorkville man accused of murder

Arraignment has been set for Feb. 20 for a Yorkville man accused of killing a Verona woman in 2019 then setting her home on fire.

Robert. J. Turk, 43, is facing two felony counts of murder in Grundy County. Turk was arrested in Oswego on Feb. 4. He is accused of murdering 39-year-old Elizabeth Link in her home in the 3200 block of South Verona Road in Verona on May 14, 2019, then allegedly lighting the home on fire.

“That was a pretty extensive investigation that the detectives, along with the coroner’s office and working with [Grundy County States Attorney Jason Helland’s] office and numerous other agencies, spent a lot of time putting that case together,” Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley told members of the Grundy County Law and Justice Committee on Thursday.

“It was a great team effort to bring this case to where it is,” added Coroner John Callahan.

“Obviously, it’s far from being over. ... What we did have to reach out for was an expert in the field of burn victims. We found one out in Virginia.”

The eight-month investigation was conducted by the sheriff, coroner and state’s attorney with assistance from Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, Illinois Fire Marshal and MABAS-IL Division 15 Fire Investigators.

Turk is currently in the custody of the Grundy County Jail on a $2 million bond.