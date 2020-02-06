Woman hallucinating on PCP causes multi-car crash in Riverside: police

A Chicago woman faces multiple charges after causing a multi-car accident in Riverside. The woman was allegedly hallucinating on PCP when the Feb. 3 crash took place. Photo provided

RIVERSIDE - A Chicago woman who allegedly was hallucinating on PCP faces multiple charges after causing a multi-car accident in Riverside, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Rashawna E. Beachem, 34, of the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Feb. 3 for being under the influence of PCP after ramming a car in the 1600 block of South Harlem Avenue before crashing at Harlem and Ogden avenues, according to the release.

Beachem also was charged with reckless driving, following too closely, failure to avoid an accident, no insurance and resisting a police officer, the release stated.

Beachem started hallucinating that the vehicle in front of her was trying to traffic young girls for prostitution. This was not factual as she was under the influence of PCP, according to the release.

When Beachem reached the intersection, she accelerated and crashed into three vehicles. She tried to flee on foot and had to be physically restrained by police, the release stated.

Riverside police responded at 5:25 a.m. to a crash with injuries. They found four vehicles spread out in the intersection.

Beachem was transported to McNeal Hospital in Berwyn for medical treatment and returned to police custody. Numerous other drivers and passengers were also transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. None of the injuries were life threatening, according to the release.

Riverside police are attempting to track down video that may have recorded the crash.

The intersection of Harlem and Ogden avenues was shut down for 90 minutes during the initial investigation. The traffic lights were out for eight hours because the Beachem’s car struck the traffic control box.

“My officers are continuing to investigate this case as we track down video,” Riverside Chief Thomas Weitzel stated, It is an absolute miracle that nobody was seriously injured or killed in this impaired driving crash. Make no mistake, this was not an accident. This was a purposeful act as Ms. Beachem totally disregarded not only her safety but everyone else’s.”