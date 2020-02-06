Police shoot Riverside man in park after he aimed weapon at officers

RIVERSIDE - Police Feb. 5 shot a man at Harrington Park in Riverside after he pointed a rifle at officers, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

The unidentified man, a Riverside resident, was walking in the park with a rifle and threatening suicide. Police shot him following 60 minutes of negotiations when he walked toward officers with the rifle pointed at them, according to the report.

The officer was not a member of the Riverside Police Department.

The man, 19, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where was a conscious and alert, the report stated. His identity is being withheld pending the ongoing investigation.

Investigators from the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit responded to the scene and assumed command of the investigation. The unit will will review all known and available video and other materials related to the incident. They will canvass the area, speak to witnesses and searching for additional evidence.

The man pointed the weapon directly at a police officer after being told several times to drop the weapon. Evidence collection has determined the weapon was a replica Mac 10 type gun, according to the release.

Several other local police agencies assisted Riverside police at the scene, including the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System and Emergency Service Team.

Harlem Avenue from Lawton Road to Ogden Avenue was shut down for eight hours so that investigators could collect evidence, conduct interviews and process the overall crime scene.