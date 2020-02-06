Driver cited after wreck in downtown Morris

The front door at The Shop in downtown Morris was boarded up this week, after a vehicle crashed through the storefront. The store remains open for business.

A downtown Morris business remains open for business this week, even after a car came crashing through its front door.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

According to the police report, the driver of the sedan, Alice Vanderhyden, 90, of Morris, was pulling into a parking spot in front of The Shop on Liberty Street when the accident happened.

The report notes that Vanderhyden told Morris PD that she was headed to a hair appointment at a downtown salon, but was unsure if she had blacked out or hit the gas rather than the brake as she pulled into the parking stall.

Witnesses told police that Vanderhyden's Toyota Corolla sedan was traveling north on Liberty Street when it made a sudden 90-degree right hand turn, jumping the curb and sidewalk and striking the building.

Vanderhyden was extricated from her vehicle and transported to Morris Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

The front double doors as well as the windows around those doors were destroyed in the accident, but no injuries were reported inside the store.

Vanderhyden was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.