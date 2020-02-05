Records: Man charged with University Park murder

A 19-year-old man was arrested on charges alleging he shot and killed a man last month in University Park, according to court records.

Justin M. Regular of the 900 block of White Oak Lane in University Park, was booked into the Will County jail about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Regular is charged with killing 23-year-old Chikiris G. Murphy on Jan. 6, according to court records.

A bill of indictment was filed against Regular on Jan. 21 that alleged he intentionally killed Murphy by shooting him “about the body” with a firearm.

Murphy's death was investigated by University Park police.

Will County Judge Dave Carlson signed a warrant for Regular’s arrest that carried a $2.5 million bond. Regular will need to post $250,000 for his release from jail.

Regular was charged on July 9 with battery and disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint alleged Regular attacked a man and alarmed a woman at a Pizza Hut on West Monee-Manhattan Road, court records show. The incident occurred on May 28.

Regular faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. The case is still pending in court.

Regular also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, endangerment to a child, battery, reckless conduct, reckless driving and criminal damage to property in another case from Aug. 27, according to court records.

Regular entered a plea of not guilty to those charges on Nov. 13. On Jan. 7, a judge signed a warrant for Regular’s arrest after he failed to appear in court for the case.