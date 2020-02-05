Arrest made after alleged online threats at Morris High School

A 15-year-old Morris Community High School student has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged online threat that prompted extra security this week at the school.

The comments, which were made via the social media channel Snapchat, threatened to harm six students at MCHS if they went to school on Monday, according to a news release from the Morris Police Department.

"Even though the credibility of the threats was questioned from the beginning, the Morris Community High School, Grundy County Sheriff's Department, and Morris Police Department put a plan of extreme caution into action which included keeping the involved students home from school and saturating the school with extra police presence," the news release stated.

MPD and MCHS initiated an investigation, and, after working with Snapchat, the sender of the threats was identified as a 15-year-old student, according to police. That student was arrested Wednesday for felony disorderly conduct and released to parents. The case has been referred to Juvenile Court.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Ortiz said security at the school was a precautionary measure.

“Additional police were here Monday as an added precaution, and we want families to know that we take the safety of our students very seriously,” Ortiz said.