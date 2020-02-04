Yorkville man arrested for 2019 death of Verona woman

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the department’s sole murder case of 2019.

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan, Grundy County States Attorney Jason Helland, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, Illinois Fire Marshal, and MABAS-IL Division 15 Fire Investigators announced on Tuesday that an eight-month investigation into the homicide of Elizabeth A. Link of Verona has led to the arrest of Robert J. Turk, 43, of Yorkville.

At noon on Tuesday, Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputies, assisted by members of the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and the Oswego Police Department, arrested Robert Turk in Oswego.

Turk is charged with first degree murder and is currently in the custody of the Grundy County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Turk is accused of murdering Link, 39, at her home in the 3200 block of South Verona Road in Verona on May 14, 2019, then allegedly lighting the home on fire. Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home for a structure fire before 6 a.m. that day, discovering Link's body as they doused the flames.

Callahan said the initial autopsy findings indicated Link had died prior to the fire.

The Coroner’s Office hired an expert witness to analyze evidence at the crime scene, where it was discovered that the victim suffered incisive wounds that led to her death. The coroner's office determined the cause of death was a homicide.

“This is truly a sad situation, and although we can’t bring Elizabeth back, we can serve justice and provide closure for her family and friends,” Briley said.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office thanked the assisting agencies for their involvement in the case.