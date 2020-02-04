Morris police investigate online threat at MCHS

Students at Morris High School were greeted by extra security as they started their regular school week on Monday.

An online threat prompted the school district to enact a security plan with the Morris Police Department, according to an e-mail sent out by district superintendent Dr. Craig Ortiz.

"We have an increased police presence at Morris Community High School today due to a social media threat targeting specific individuals," the message sent to families on Monday read. "Those students and their parents have been notified, and the Morris Police Department is assisting with this investigation."

Ortiz said the threat was made via social media toward six specific students, however, the district does not believe the threat to be credible at this time.

"Additional police were here Monday as an added precaution, and we want families to know that we take the safety of our students very seriously," Ortiz said.

The threats were reported over the weekend to both the Morris Police Department and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

No further information was released on the incident, but the police and school officials will continue to work together regarding the issue. The investigation is ongoing.