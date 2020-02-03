Chicago man charged with vehicular hijacking sentenced to 8 years

A Chicago man charged with forcibly stealing a woman’s car from a Wheaton shopping center was sentenced Jan. 31 to eight years in the prison.

Demarion Chambers, 23, appeared at a sentencing hearing where Judge Alex McGimpsey handed down the sentence. The state asked for a sentence of 14 years.

On Dec. 4, 2019, Chambers entered a guilty plea to one count of vehicular hijacking, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. Chambers has been held since Dec. 14, 2018, at the DuPage County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

On Dec. 13, 2018, Chambers approached an occupied vehicle parked outside the Target store located on County Farm Road in Wheaton. He repeatedly knocked on the window of the car and the occupant eventually opened the door at which time Chambers pulled the door open and threatened the occupant who then left the vehicle. Chambers entered the car and fled the scene, according to the release.

.An investigation led to Chambers, who was taken into custody from a home in Chicago without incident.

“For the second time this week, a DuPage County judge sentenced a defendant to prison for hijacking an innocent victim’s car,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This afternoon, it was Demarion Chambers who received an eight-year sentence for stealing a woman’s car from a department store parking lot. As with the previous case, we are grateful that no one was injured during the commission of this crime. And as with the previous case, a finding of guilty and the resulting sentence sends the message to any would-be carjackers that this type of violent crime will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

Chambers will be required to serve 50 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole.