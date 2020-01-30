Riverside man charged following month-long search for missing Ohio girl

RIVERSIDE - A man who reportedly told Riverside police that he was a minister associated with a religious organization that saves children from abusive situations was charged Jan. 27 with with one count of harboring a missing juvenile, obstruction of a police officer and endangering the life of a child.

The arrest of Juan Ocampo, 39, of the zero to 100 block of East Burlington Street, follows a month-long search for a 16-year-old girl from from Cleveland, who was reported missing by her family, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Ocampo posted bond and was released.

He told police he was saving the juvenile not harboring her. He knew she was missing and that police were trying to find her, he said. He added that he had lied to police when they visited his home, the release stated.

The girl’s family traveled from Cleveland to pick up their daughter shortly after she was found.

The investigation started after the family learned that the girl fled to Chicago. They discovered she she was in Riverside after pinging her phone and iPad, according to the release.

Information developed during the month-long investigation revealed that the juvenile might be staying at a specific address in the zero to 100 block of East Burlington Street.

On several occasions, police went to the address in an attempt to locate the girl. Each time, police were met at the front door by a man who said he nothing about a missing juvenile, the release stated.

Police were able to look around the apartment but were unable to locate the girl. Police had suspicions that the individual was hiding the missing girl at some location in Riverside.

On Jan. 26, at 8:30 p.m., police saw the alleged suspect in his car dropping off people on East Burlington Street. Police initiated a traffic stop and found a man in the car with two other juvenile girls, one of whom was his daughter. The man said the other girl also was his child, according to the release.

Police determined that the girl was not his daughter and took her into protective custody. She was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn for medical treatment and exam.

No outward signs of abuse were found during the exam, but police who responded to the scene said there were “obvious signs of psychological abuse,” the release stated. DCFS was also contacted.

Police wanted the girl to stay in the Riverside area for follow-up interviews and forensic testing, but her parents believed she was too traumatized, and returned to Cleveland. The investigation will continue with the assistance of the Cleveland Police Department. The exact relationship between Ocampo and the juvenile remains unclear.

“Our investigation showed Juan Ocampo was harboring a runaway and lying repeatedly,” Riverside Police Chief Weitzel said in the release. “His claim that he has a ministry that helps young children on the streets of Chicago and puts them in his home in Riverside is ludicrous. Our investigation clearly showed that he hid this juvenile, not only from her parents and other family members, but from law enforcement as well. By no means is this investigation completed. We will continue to pursue leads for possible additional charges, if warranted, in conjunction with the Cleveland, Ohio, Police Department.”