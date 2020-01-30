La Grange Park police investigate theft of teen’s cell phone

LA GRANGE PARK - La Grange Park Police are investigating a Jan. 29 theft that reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Brainard Avenue.

The incident involved 13-year-old girl who was walking north on Brainard Avenue at about 3 p.m. when she was approached from behind by a teenager, who tapped her on the shoulder and took her cell phone, according to a La Grange Park Police Department news release.

The teen entered a older red sedan occupied by two other teenager boys. The car was seen headed north on Brainard Avenue, the release stated.

No threats were made toward the victim, and no force was used, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call La Grange Park police at 708-352-7711, ext. 207.