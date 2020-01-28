Geneva, Batavia teens charged in West Chicago armed robbery

WEST CHICAGO – Teen boys from Geneva and Batavia were arrested in connection with an incident of shots being fired in connection with a drug transaction on Jan. 24 in the area of Hawthorne Lane and Rosewood Drive, police announced in a news release.

After an extensive investigation, police determined that a drug transaction had been arranged for that day at that randomly chosen location. “It is a residential neighborhood,” West Chicago Dt. Sgt. Adam Reavley said.

During the transaction, several participants produced a weapon and multiple shots were fired, injuring three, then all three parties fled, the release stated.

A 17-year-old teen boy from Batavia was charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery and a 16-year-old teen boy from Geneva was charged with attempted armed robbery, Reavley said.

Both are in custody, the release stated.

When police responded to the report of shots fired, witnesses said they saw a vehicle leaving, heading east on Hawthorne Lane, the release stated.

While West Chicago officers were on scene there, Winfield police located the fleeing vehicle at a nearby hospital.

Upon seeing the officer, the driver fled the area and was involved in a minor traffic accident in front of the DuPage County Courthouse, where the driver then fled on foot. A pursuit ensued, but Winfield officers and DuPage County Sheriff Deputies quickly apprehended the person.

The third party, a man from Elgin, is still under medical care with possible charges pending, the release stated.