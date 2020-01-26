Minooka teen dies in Grundy County car crash

An 18-year-old Minooka man was killed in a car accident in Grundy County on Saturday.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday evening on Cemetery Road near South Tabler Road. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan was notified by Morris Hospital that the victim, Eric Murillo of Minooka, had gone into traumatic arrest.

Murillo was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. in the emergency room in Morris.

Initial reports indicated that Murillo was the driver of the vehicle, which reportedly had collided with a tree on Cemetery Road in Aux Sable Township.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.