Morris PD investigate alleged robbery at downtown business

The Morris Police Department is investigating a report of a midday robbery that happened at a downtown business on Thursday.

The owners of Clutter, located at 115 W. Washington St., posted to social media around 3:45 pm on Thursday that the store had been robbed and would be closed for the rest of the day.

The social media post noted that the person working inside the store at the time was not injured. Clutter is an oddities, thrift and comics shop and arcade.

Details on what was possibly stolen from the store were not made available. Anyone with information can contact the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131.

This is a developing story.