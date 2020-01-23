Congressman Kinzinger goes on mission with Air National Guard

Congressman Adam Kinzinger is on a mission with the Wisconsin Air National Guard unit.

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who also is a lieutenant colonel, will stay within the United States, as he has with previous border missions, according to Communications Director Maura Gillespie.

Last year, Kinzinger was deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

He has flown border duty before, doing immigration and drug-smuggling aerial surveillance.

Kinzinger’s Washington and Illinois offices, including one in Ottawa, will be able to provide constituent services.

“We will keep the Congressman updated while he’s away,” Gillespie said.

“The Congressman is proud to serve his IL-16 community and humbled by the opportunity to balance this honor with his service as a reconnaissance pilot in the Air Guard.”