Illinois State Police Dist. 5 issue 2019 stats

Illinois State Police District 5 recently released its activity and enforcement numbers for both the month of December and the calendar year of 2019. Dist. 5 Commander Capt. David Schneider said that for all of 2019, troopers answered 9,474 calls for service and initiated 34,256 incident reports within the district’s boundaries in Grundy, Will and Kendall counties.

In 2019, enforcement figures totaled 25,271 citations and 15,881 written warnings, including 13,142 speeding citations, 572 DUIs, 1,485 seatbelt citations 148 child restraint citations, 1,188 distracted driving citations, 3,419 written warnings for speeding and 510 criminal arrests.

Troopers also assisted 5,686 motorists, conducted 7,849 Motor Carrier Inspections, and investigated 3,619 traffic crashes.

There were 23 fatal traffic crashes in Dist. 5 in 2019, resulting in 23 fatalities. For the month of December, troopers answered 728 calls for service and initiated 2,449 incidents in the field.

Enforcement figures for the month of December totaled 1,825 citations and 1,293 written warnings, including 867 speeding citations, 57 DUIs, 131 seatbelt citations 9 child restraint citations, 57 distracted driving citations, 283 written warnings for speeding and 53 criminal arrests.

Troopers also assisted 371 motorists, conducted 748 Motor Carrier Inspections, and investigated 318 traffic crashes during the month. There were two fatal traffic crashes, resulting in two fatalities investigated by Dist. 5 during December.