High school sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 18

Cary-Grove’s Beau Frericks and Frank Jakubicek scored 12 points apiece Saturday to send the Trojans past Lake Zurich, 51-45, and into the championship game of Lake Zurich’s Martin Luther King Tournament.

The Trojans moved to 17-2 on the season and play 17-2 Glenbrook South in the final at 2:30 p.m. Monday. C-G trailed, 38-34, going into the third quarter, outscoring the Bears, 17-7, in the fourth. Clark Cunningham had eight points on 8-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line.

Lake Forest Academy 59, Huntley 49: At Wheaton Warrenville South’s MLK Tournament, Uchenna Egekeze had 11 points for the Red Raiders in the loss to the Caxys, ending a six-game winning streak for Huntley.

Niko Mendoza had nine points and hit two 3s, Ryan Sroka added eight points, and Ben Ahmer and Hunter French had six points apiece. Ahmer made two 3s.

Joliet Central 61, Huntley 57: At Wheaton, Sroka had 18 points, Egekeze had 15 points and Ryan Crosby had 13 points and two 3s in the loss. The Raiders (14-5) play Schaumburg Christian at 8 a.m. Monday.

Scales Mound 73, Harvard 51: At South Beloit’s MLK Tournament, Damon Mueller scored 17 points, Austin Kohley had 12 points and Dylan Perkins had nine points in the loss.

Harvard 77, Ashton-Franklin Center 56: At South Beloit, Mueller tossed in 26 points, Perkins had 15 points, Kohley had 10 points and Nolan Frenk added seven points for the Hornets (3-13), who improved to 1-1 in the tournament with a win over the Raiders.

Marian Central 73, Johnsburg 53: At Burlington Central's MLK Tournament, Ben Moscinski scored a team-high 19 points for the Hurricanes (3-15) in a victory over the Skyhawks. Jakub Baranski had 14 points, Brogan Pivnicka had 12 points and Brad Truckenbrod had nine.

DeKalb 72, Johnsburg 35: At Burlington, the Skyhawks (4-12) fell to the Barbs in their tournament game.

Prairie Ridge 46, Richmond-Burton 39: At Richmond, Mason Loucks hit three 3s in the fourth quarter as the Wolves (3-16) beat the Rockets (8-9) in a nonconference game.

Prairie Ridge led, 30-28, heading into the fourth. Loucks finished with 16 points and Sam Baser had 12, with six in the fourth. Payton May led R-B with eight points and made two 3s.

Crystal Lake Central 50, McHenry 41: At Crystal Lake, Jakhari Anderson scored 10 points as the Tigers (9-9, 4-4) beat the Warriors (3-14, 1-7) in their FVC game.

Reid Solberg and Aidan Ellinger each had eight points for the Tigers. Anderson and Solberg both hit two 3s. Central played its second straight game without leading scorer Ryan Mendoza (14.5 ppg.) who was out because of illness.

Brett Loeding scored 15 points to lead the Warriors and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Waubonsie Valley 64, Woodstock North 44: At Burlington Central’s MLK Tournament, Rex White, Austin Zieman and Cole Brey had eight points each for the Thunder in a loss to the Warriors.

Lyons 72, Woodstock North 45: At Burlington, the Thunder (10-7) fell to 1-2 in the tournament with the loss to the Tigers. Brey scored 13 points and Justin Ortiz tossed in seven for North.

Barrington 51, Dundee-Crown 35: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (8-9) lost to the Broncos in their nonconference game.

Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Alden-Hebron 31: At Hebron, Mikey Ellison had 21 points in the Giants’ loss to the Royals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie Ridge 61, Richmond-Burton 49: At Richmond, Karsen Karlblom scored 23 points for the Wolves (9-11) in a nonconference win over the Rockets (5-16). Alana Mocchi had nine points for Prairie Ridge, and Emma Kay added eight. Kay and Karlblom both had two 3s.

R-B senior Peyton Bannon led all scorers with 38 points, two points shy of the single-game scoring record (40) she set in a loss to Winnebago on Jan. 4. Bannon made six 3s and scored 18 of her 38 in the fourth.

Bannon's 38 points also leaves her a point shy of 1,000 career points and the team's single-season scoring record, set in 2012 by Erin Thomas (437 points).

Huntley 41, Belvidere North 28: At DeKalb's Martin Luther King Tournament, Carley Faulkner had a career-high 18 points, and Kamsi Nwogu chipped in 16 points for Huntley.

Lincoln-Way East 55, Huntley 47: At DeKalb, Huntley (11-9) dropped their second game against the Griffins. Faulkner and Nwogu scored 11 points apiece, Raquel Radermacher had 10 points and made two 3s, and Anna Seng had seven points.

Huntley plays Lincoln-Way Central at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Dundee-Crown 53, Plainfield East 30: At DeKalb’s Martin Luther King Tournament, the Chargers earned a first-round win over the Bengals. Alyssa Crenshaw had 13 points, Payton Schmidt had seven points, and Arysia Harris, Cassidy Randl and Makayla Gotter had six points apiece.

Boylan 64, Dundee-Crown 57 (OT): At DeKalb, Crenshaw had a career-best 31 points on 12 field goals and 7-of-7 shooting from the free-throw line for D-C (16-4), which dropped to 1-1 in the tournament with a loss to the Titans.

Schmidt had 14 points and Randl tossed in eight and made two 3s. The Chargers play Burlington Central at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Lincoln-Way East 64, Johnsburg 31: At DeKalb, the Skyhawks fell to the Griffins in their first-round game at the Martin Luther King Tournament. Macy Madsen had nine points and two 3s, Molly Wetzel scored eight points and Mackenzie Straulin chipped in six points.

Belvidere North 64, Johnsburg 53: At DeKalb, Johnsburg (8-12) lost to the Blue Thunder to fall to 0-2 in the tournament. Madsen poured in a career-high 21 points and hit two 3s, Straulin had 17 points and two 3s.

The Skyhawks play Hinsdale South at 10 a.m. Monday.

WRESTLING

Batavia Invite: At Batavia, Marian Central’s Elon Rodriguez (120 pounds), Daniel Valeria (132) and Dylan Connell (170) each placed first individually as the Hurricanes captured the 19-team title with 201 points. Hinsdale Central was second with 117.

Jacobs' Jake Harrier (138) and Ryan Golnick (220), McHenry's Brody Hallin (152), Johnsburg's Justin Peake (182) also finished first in their respective weight classes. Jacobs took eighth place with 99 points, Johnsburg (58.5) was 14th, Cary-Grove (58) was 15th and McHenry (56.5) was 16th.

Golnick's victory, a third-period pin, came over Buffalo Grove's Gio Jackson, who was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association rankings.

Placing runner-up were Marian Bryce Shelton (138), Niko Lopez (182) and Kaden Randazzo (160), and taking third were Marian Central's Scott Burke (126), and C-G's Charlie Gruen (132) and Brad Peters (160), and Jacobs' Alex Epstein (145).

McHenry's Zach Seymour (120), Johnsburg's Daniel Calhoun (145) and Marian's Lou Gaddy (195) were fifth. Jacobs' James Wright (106) and Joel Ridle (132), Marian's Nick Davidson (113), Hugh Holian (145), Jonah Braden (152). McHenry's Logan Lucas (160), Johnsburg's Ethan Shedbalkar (170) and C-G's Joe Swanson (220) took sixth.

Carmel Quad: At Mundelein, Prairie Ridge's Tyler Evans (106), Ryan Koelblinger (113) and Kyle Koelblinger (195) each finished 3-0 for the Wolves. Prairie Ridge beat Carmel, 48-36, and Palatine, 34-33, and lost to Lake Zurich, 55-18.

Spencer Fowler (160) was 2-1 with two pins for the Wolves.

Carl Sandburg Super Duals: At Orland Park, Crystal Lake Central was 1-2 with a win over Joliet Central, 42-38. The Tigers lost to Carl Sandburg, 57-15, and Joliet West, 41-31.

Brenden Parks (170/182) and Julian Ryerson (195) both went 3-0 with two pins. Ben Butler (132) and Andrew Hudec (220) had two pins apiece.

Guilford Jan Jamison Invite: At Rockford, Hampshire's M.J. Montenegro (182), Max Minster (220) and Patryk Barnas (285) took third individually for the Whips. Austin Seyller (170) was fifth, and Leighton Werkmeister (160) and Skyden Ribbon (182) both took sixth.

Dundee-Crown Quad: At Carpentersville, D-C's Gabriel Scales, Dominick Poremba and Wyatt Griggel each went 3-0 as the Chargers went 2-1. D-C defeated Geneva, 72-9, and Lake Park, 41-37.

BOYS SWIMMING

Highland Park Invite: At Highland Park, Vince Chiappetta was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle (4:49.97) as Jacobs co-op finished ninth out of of 12 teams with 90 points. Mundelein was first with 241 points, followed by Highland Park (204).

Nate Herrera was fourth in the 50 free (22.31) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.53), and Alec Orndahl took fifth in the 100 butterfly (54.75).

BOYS BOWLING

Grayslake North Regional: At Fair Haven Lanes in Mundelein, Huntley's Joe Kern, Jerik Alcasid and Ethan Babicz qualified for next week's Sycamore Sectional at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb. Woodstock's Brendan Matthes rolled a 1,058 six-game series, but did not advance.

GIRLS BOWLING

Jacobs Invite: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Huntley finished fourth in the 20-team tournament with a total of 4,783 pins. South Elgin was first with 5,832. Jacobs (4,730) was sixth, Marengo (4,683) was eighth, McHenry (3,733) was 14th, Johnsburg (3,319) was 16th, and D-C (3,220) was 18th.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Neuqua Valley Invitational: At Naperville, Prairie Ridge's Morgan Quinn and Katie McEnery took second and third in the all-around in the nine-team meet, where the Wolves' co-op team took fourth.

Quinn, who attends Prairie Ridge, scored 36.0 all-around and won the balance beam with a 9.35. She also took seventh on uneven bars.

McEnery (Crystal Lake South) finished with 35.925 all-around. She took sixth place in bars (8.55) and floor exercise (9.375).

Sophia Krcik (Prairie Ridge) took fourth on balance beam (8.975) and finished 10th all-around (34.425).

The Wolves did not compete with some of their top gymnasts. Lincoln-Way co-op won the meet with 141.775, followed by Andrew co-op (141.5), Lake Park (139.7) and Prairie Ridge (137.0).