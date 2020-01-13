McHenry County high school sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 13

Huntley’s boys basketball team extended its winning streak to five games Monday with a 57-33 Fox Valley Conference win over Prairie Ridge in Huntley.

Ryan Sroka topped the Red Raiders (13-3, 6-1 FVC) with 15 points. Ben Ahmer added 12 points, Ryan Vrugt scored eight, and Uchenna Egekeze had seven points.

Prairie Ridge fell to 2-15 overall and 0-7 in conference play.

McHenry 64, Grayslake North 59: At McHenry, Carter Foat and Brett Loeding each poured in 18 points to lead the Warriors (4-10) to a nonconference win. Foat knocked down four 3-pointers, and Loeding had two.

Anthony Fowler also hit two 3s and finished with 14 points. Adam Benton added eight points.

Cary-Grove 72, Buffalo Grove 63: At Buffalo Grove, Beau Frericks tossed in a season-high 35 points and hit four 3s as the Trojans (15-2) defeated the Bison in their Lake Zurich Martin Luther King Tournament game.

Hiawatha 74, Alden-Hebron 56: At Kirkland, Mikey Ellison scored 19 points for the Giants in a nonconference loss to Hiawatha. Tom Webber added 17 points, and Tyler Cunningham scored 12 for A-H (3-8), which hosts Christian Life on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marengo 46, Belvidere 28: At Marengo, the Indians earned a nonconference win to move to 12-7 on the season.

Adriana Georgiades paced Marengo with 13 points. Jennifer Heinberg added 11 points, and Kierra Morris and Addie Johnson added six points apiece. Johnson hit two 3-pointers.

Rockford Christian 57, Harvard 32: At Harvard, Emma Ackland led the Hornets (10-10) with eight points in the nonconference loss.

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 2,818, Wauconda 2,429: At Bowl-Hi in Huntley, Rachel Pepke had a personal-best game and series to lead the Red Raiders to the win.

Pepke rolled a 269 in her first game and finished with a 627 total. Abby Matula (611), Gen Porsche (599), Jen Spielman (558) and Cassie Lugo (429) all scored for Huntley.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Prairie Ridge co-op 146.35, Neuqua Valley 127.8: At Naperville, Gracie Willis won the uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around to lead the Wolves past the Wildcats in their dual meet.

Willis won the bars and floor exercise, both with 9.5 scores, and finished with 37.05 to win the all-around.

Paige Magel scored 9.15 on balance beam to win and was second on bars (9.05). She took third in the all-around at 36.15.

Gabby Riley was second in the all-around at 36.45. She was second on floor (9.4), tied for second on vault (9.3) and second on beam (9.1).

Teagen Perrone had a 9.4 to win the vault. Sydney Hallsten tied for second with Magel at 9.3.