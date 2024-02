Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for December. The sixth-grade students are Cortni Kruizenga, Sean Murray, Molly Allison and Calvin Hogland. The seventh-grade students are Anna Beetz, Matt Oldham, Addison Bisceglie and Michael Chami. The eighth-grade students are Harley Seimer, Joey Yates, Kayla Ralph and John Riley. (Photo provided)