Morris man arrested on charges of possession of child pornography

The Morris Police Department arrested a Morris man on charges of possession of child pornography.

On Jan. 7, the Morris Police Department, with the assistance of the High Technology Crimes Unit of the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, executed a search warrant in the 400 block of East Jackson Street in Morris and later arrested John Duey, 28.

The search warrant was sought and granted after an investigation of the alleged possession of child pornography.

That investigation began after the Morris Police Department received a cyber tip from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office advising a specific IP address, which originated in Morris, was found to be accessing child pornography, according to a statement released by the department.

After the search warrant was executed, Duey’s electronic devices were forensically analyzed, according to the release.

Multiple files of child pornography were found on the devices, according to the release.

After the discovery of the files, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Duey.

The warrant charged Duey with four counts of possession of child pornography. Each count is a Class 2 felony.

Duey was arrested Friday and taken to the Grundy County Jail.