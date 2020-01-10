Morris man arrested on possession of child pornography charges

The Morris Police Department has made an arrest of a Morris man on charges of possession of child pornography.

On Jan. 7, the Morris PD, with assistance from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office High Technology Crimes Unit, executed a search warrant in the 400 block of East Jackson Street in Morris.

The search warrant was sought and granted following a possession of child pornography investigation.

That investigation began after the Morris Police Department received a cyber tip from the Illinois Attorney General's Office advising a specific IP address, which originated in Morris, was found to be accessing child pornography.

After the search warrant was executed, the suspect's computer devices were forensically analyzed and multiple files of child pornography were located, according to a press release issued by the Morris PD on Friday afternoon.

Following the discovery, an arrest warrant was issued for John Duey, 28, of Morris for four counts of possession of child pornography, all Class 2 felonies.

Duey was arrested on Friday and transported to the Grundy County Jail for processing.