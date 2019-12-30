Grundy County Sheriff reports patrol stats for 2019

The Grundy County Sheriff's Department reported its 2019 year end summary this week, noting that the number of overdoses the department responded to in 2019 were down 43% from 2018. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reported its 2019 year end summary this week, noting that the number of overdoses the department responded to in 2019 were down 43% from 2018.

The numbers, which represent reporting from Dec. 1, 2018, through Nov. 30, 2019, showed the department responded to a total of 21 overdoses in 2019, versus 37 in 2018.

The year did bring the county’s first homicide in several years. On May 14, 39-year-old Elizabeth Link was found inside her burned home in Verona. The fire was ruled an arson and Link’s death ruled a homicide. Investigators continue to actively work this case, according to a release issued by the department on Sunday.

Other numbers reported for 2019:

• Traffic stops increased by 37%, with a total of 6,499 in 2019.

• Impaired driving arrests were 40% higher than in 2018, with 134 arrests in 2019 versus 94 the previous year.

• Traffic citations issued increased 15%, with a total of 3,828 citations issued in 2019. There also were more traffic fatalities in 2019, with a total of seven deaths in 2019 versus three deaths in 2018.

• Total arrests increased 20%, with 522 adult arrests and six juvenile arrests in 2019, versus 394 adult arrests and seven juvenile arrests in 2018.

A new K9 Unit also was added in 2019, at a total cost of $15,000. That funding was secured with $12,000 in community donations and $3,000 from the drug forfeiture fund.