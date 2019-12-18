Crystal Lake South grad Dennis Gardeck of Cardinals named Pro Bowl alternate

Arizona linebacker Dennis Gardeck, a 2013 Crystal Lake South graduate, was voted as a special teams alternate for the 2020 Pro Bowl team that was announced by the NFL on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals' second-year player and Lake in the Hills native was voted one of three alternates for Arizona, along with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Gardeck, who agreed to a free-agent deal with the Cardinals after the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and led all first-year players with 388 total snaps on special teams last year.

Gardeck, 25, has appeared in 12 of 14 games for the Cardinals this season with eight combined tackles.