Top 10 games of 2019: No. 6: Batavia comes back against St. Charles North

As we close out the 2019 season at Friday Night Drive, we’re counting down the top 10 games of the year.

Games were nominated by our staff and voted on by our editors. Without further ado, No. 6: Batavia storms back to beat St. Charles North.

Down 20-7 in the fourth quarter, Batavia, without standout two-way player Quinn Urwiler because of an injury, was struggling and looking for answers.

Enter Art Taylor.

Three fourth quarter touchdowns by the Bulldogs running back propelled Batavia to a come-from-behind 27-26 win to clinch a playoff berth.

Taylor's 30-yard touchdown with 10:17 cut North's lead to 20-14, but Nick DeMarco answered with a 9-yard TD with 7:32 left to make it 26-14.

Taylor returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards, and scored with 6:31 left to make it 26-20 St. Charles North after a missed extra point.

After Kyle Oroni took the snap with 1:02 remaining, Taylor got the delayed handoff on a "Statue of Liberty" fake passing motion left, and ran in the score. Batavia kicker Jackson Williams, who previously missed a field goal attempt and an extra point in the game, redeemed himself with the go-ahead extra point.

"We have a bunch of plays for a bunch of situations," said Taylor, who ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns. "Once we called that play – we repped it many times at practice – so I knew it was going to be open."

“There was one guy to beat...once I was in the end zone, I knew it was [good] from there.”