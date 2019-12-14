McHenry County high school sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

Cary-Grove’s Beau Frericks tossed in 25 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career in a 61-38 win over Dundee-Crown on Saturday in the teams’ Fox Valley Conference game in Carpentersville.

Frericks was 10 points short of 1,000 going into the game for the Trojans, who improved to 7-1 and 4-0 in the FVC. With the victory, C-G stayed in a tie for first place in the FVC with Hampshire, which beat Crystal Lake Central, 58-38.

C-G led the Chargers, 22-19, at halftime, and outscored D-C, 39-19, the rest of the way.

Huntley 53, Crystal Lake South 44: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Sroka led the Red Raiders with 16 points in the FVC win against the Gators. Ryan Crosby and Ben Ahmer had eight points apiece, Uchenna Egekeze had seven, and Ryan Vrugt and Luke DiFrancesca had five each for Huntley (6-2, 2-1 FVC).

Brock Jewson and Tyler Miller each had 14 points for the Gators (4-4, 1-3), and Damir Glamoc added nine. Miller hit two 3s. The Raiders outscored South, 36-26, after halftime.

McHenry 43, Prairie Ridge 36: At Crystal Lake, Brett Loeding had 14 points to lift the Warriors (1-7, 1-3) to their first win of the season in FVC play. Adam Benton had 11 points and went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, all in the fourth quarter. Anthony Fowler added nine points.

Mason Loucks led the Wolves (0-8, 0-4) with 12 points and three 3s. Ryan Goudschaal scored eight points, and Bennett Barr tossed in six.

Nazareth 79, Marian Central 74: At LaGrange Park, Jakub Baranski scored 23 points in an East Suburban Catholic loss for the Hurricanes (1-6, 0-1). Ben Moscinski had 21 points, Jake Giangrego had 11 points and three 3s, and Jake Shukis added eight points.

Baranski and Shukis both made two 3s.

Richmond-Burton 62, Grant 57: At Fox Lake, Dylan Schmidt scored 17 points for the Rockets (5-3) in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs. Schmidt had five of R-B’s 11 3s in the victory.

Tyler Anderson had 14 points and two 3s, Logan Hutson had 12 points and two 3s, and Nick Legnaioli tossed in eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marengo 52, Lakes 32: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in McHenry, Gracie Gentleman had a game-best 15 points, including two 3-pointers, in the win for the Indians. Lilly Johnson had 13 points and three 3s, Jennifer Heinberg added 11 points and three 3s, and Adriana Georgiades scored nine points.

Marengo 49, Belvidere 32: At McHenry, Heinberg poured in 27 points and five 3s to lead the Indians (9-3, 2-0 McHenry Pool C) to a win over the Bucs. Heinberg sank all six of her free throws. Brooke Aubry and Morgan Coffman each had five points. The Indians play McHenry at 6:30 p.m. Monday in their final pool game.

McHenry 56, Belvidere 9: At McHenry, nine Warriors scored in the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic tournament victory. Katie Beyer scored 13 points, Nyssa Enriquez had 10 points and two 3s, and Ava Interrante chipped in nine points. Marissa Hanley had seven points.

McHenry 62, Lakes 26: At McHenry, Interrante had 21 points on 10 field goals for the Warriors. Ashley Wachter had 13 points and three 3s for McHenry (9-1, 2-0 Pool C), Beyer had 11 points, and Mariah Honea had six points on two 3s. McHenry outscored Lakes, 34-4, in the second half.

Woodstock North 38, Crystal Lake Central 31: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in Richmond, Kaitlyn Ford and Lacey Schaffter scored seven points apiece for North. Paige Keller had 10 points and two 3s for Central, and Hailey Geske had eight points.

Marian Central 28, Round Lake 19: At Richmond, Janelle Allen had 12 points for the Hurricanes in a win at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Morgan Laudick finished with six points.

Marian Central 48, Woodstock North 26: At Richmond, the Hurricanes led, 20-5, after the first quarter in a tournament win. Laudick had16 points and four 3s, and Allen added 13 points for Central.

Abby Hartmann had eight points for North, and Colette Jones finished 5-for-5 shooting on free throws for five points. North (7-5, 1-1 Pool B) plays Round Lake at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Hurricanes (4-7, 2-0 Pool B) play Crystal Lake Central at 6:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central 48, Round Lake 37: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in Richmond, Keller had 17 points and two 3s for the Tigers in their first victory of the season. Olivia Arndt had nine points, and Isabelle Szela and Hailey Geske had eight points apiece for Central (1-10, 1-1 Pool B).

Crystal Lake South 44, Johnsburg 37: At McHenry, Emily Rich had a game-high 18 points and made four 3-pointers to lead the Gators past the Skyhawks in Northern Illinois Holiday Classic pool play. Maddie Scharrenberg scored 10 points, and Allie Schoen had seven for South.

Sarah Metze had 17 points and five 3s for Johnsburg. Saida Blount added 10 points.

Johnsburg 54, Hoffman Estates 24: At McHenry, Kaitlyn Owen tossed in 11 points for the Skyhawks (4-7, 1-1 Pool D). Metze, Lauren Hendrixson and Molly Wetzel tallied eight points each. Atty Klein added seven points for Johnsburg, which plays Wauconda at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Wauconda 51, Crystal Lake South 36: At McHenry, the Gators dropped their second pool game to the Bulldogs. Scharrenberg scored 10 points to lead South (5-5, 1-1 Pool D), Brooke Kuffel had six points, and Schoen and Kyra Swartz added five apiece. The Gators play Hoffman Estates at 5 p.m. Monday.

DeKalb 61, Prairie Ridge 58: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in Richmond, Alana Mocchi had a team-high 15 points, and Karsen Karlblom had points for the Wolves, who led, 47-46, after three quarters. Elani Nanos (11 points) and Karlblom both sank three 3s in the loss. Madi O'Brien had 10 points and two 3s.

Prairie Ridge 44, Grayslake North 40: At Richmond, Karlblom poured in 20 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Wolves in the tournament win over the Knights. Nanos had 10 points for Prairie Ridge (3-7, 1-1 Pool A), which plays Richmond-Burton at 6:30 p.m. Monday in their final pool game.

Grayslake North 54, Richmond-Burton 52 (OT): At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in Richmond, R-B's Rachel Baker hit a 3 with less than 30 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Baker finished with 16 points and two 3s. Peyton Bannon led R-B with 21 points and two 3s, and Haley Davids chipped in nine points.

DeKalb 60, Richmond-Burton 46: At Richmond, Baker and Bannon both had 17 points in the loss for the Rockets. Bannon had two 3s and knocked down 7 of 9 free throws; Baker was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Hannah Schleibinger added six points for R-B (3-8, 0-2 Pool A).

WRESTLING

Dundee-Crown Quad: At Carpentersville, Marian Central (7-0) picked up wins over Romeoville, 47-18, Waukegan, 49-12, and D-C, 60-20, to stay perfect in duals. The Hurricanes were down seven starters Saturday because of injuries and ACT testing.

D-C went 2-1, beating Waukegan, 54-24, and Romeoville, 40-38. Joahan Cruz (145 pounds) went 3-0 for the Chargers.

Downers Grove South Dual Invitational: At Downers Grove, Crystal Lake South and Crystal Lake Central finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 14-team tournament.

South lost to Maine South, 40-33, in the seventh-place match. Central beat Belleville West, 42-25, for ninth. Central finished 2-3 with wins against Lake Central (Indiana), 38-33, and Wheaton Warrenville South, 39-28. The Tigers lost to Coal City, 46-27, and Downers Grove South, 39-31.

Dillon Carlson (132), Andrew Hopkins (145), Wyatt Lardy (152), Caden Ernd (160), Brenden Parks (170) and Andrew Hudec (220) recorded wins against Belleville West.

Prospect Dick Mudge Invitational: At Mount Prospect, Prairie Ridge had two champions, with Tommy Evans and Josh Crandall winning their weight classes. Evans is a two-time champion at the event. Kyle Koelblinger placed second for the Wolves.

McHenry's Brody Hallin finished first at 152 pounds for the Warriors. Ruben Melgarejo (145) and Logan Lucas (160) finished sixth, and Lucas Van Diepen (106) placed seventh.

Sterling Invitational: At Sterling, Woodstock’s Alex Lange won all four matches and placed first at 160 pounds for the Blue Streaks. Jerred Grell (195) was second, Caleb Sciame (103) and Clayton Grisolia (113) both finished third, and Max Hodory (126) took fourth.

Woodstock was fifth out of 13 teams with 128 points. Sterling won with 192.5 points, and Hampshire (75) was 11th. Anthony Marlett placed second at 120 pounds for Hampshire, Palmer Larson (126) was third, and Nathan Larson (152) was fourth.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational: At Homewood, Prairie Ridge co-op didn't let a little added degree of difficulty keep it from running away with first place at the meet with 140 points. Neuqua Valley was second with 122.1.

The Wolves arrived late and had no warm-up session for the balance beam. Gracie Willis won beam at 9.35, and Morgan Quinn (8.8) and Sydney Hallsten (8.45) took third and fourth, respectively.

Prairie Ridge, which also draws athletes from Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central and Crystal Lake South, competed its junior varsity girls in the remaining events. The Wolves had a meet Friday night in DeKalb.

Quinn (9.2) won the floor exercise, and Teagen Perrone (8.55) was third. Audrey Burke (9.35), Perrone (9.3) and Katie McEnery (8.9) finished 1, 2, 3 in the vault.

Perrone (9.1), Sophia Krcik (8.9), McEnery (8.8) and Quinn (8.75) took the top four spots on uneven bars.