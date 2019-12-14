Gardner man arrested in 2018 death of pregnant Braidwood woman

On Friday, following s six month investigation, the Braidwood Police Department arrested Colin West, 26, of Gardner on charges of drug induced homicide, delivery of a controlled substance, and involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide of an unborn child, for the 2018 deaths of Samantha and Jaxsen Kile, according to a release by the Braidwood Police Department.

Kile, 23, was seven months pregnant when she died in the bathtub in her home in Braidwood on Nov. 3, 2018. According to her autopsy report, Kile's cause of death was drowning, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and heroin intoxication.

An arrest warrant was obtained for West, who taken into custody by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with officers from the BPD. He was transported to the Braidwood Police Department for booking, then to the Grundy County Jail where he was booked on a $1 million bond.

The BPD worked on the case with the assistance of the Illinois Attorney Generals Office, the Will County States Attorneys Office, Grundy County States Attorneys Office, Grundy County Sheriffs Department, Will County Sheriffs Department, Joliet Police Department, Joliet Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad, and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.