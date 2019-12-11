Letter: We must vote to secure our democracy

To the Editor:

Our democracy is under attack. We must protect our rights as citizens of the United States of America.

The current resident in the White House, Donald J. Trump, is currently working to undermine our democracy, working to allow foreign interference, working to line his own pockets with our tax dollars, working to rip the very fabric of who America is and what she stands for, what we all stand for.

Watching the impeachment proceedings, it is clear that improprieties have occurred.

I am grateful for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, and Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, who are able to see, with clear and just eyes, how our democracy should move forward to hold this president and his administration accountable to the law.

In the United States of America, no one is above the law.

Not even the president.

The impeachment proceedings are giving us a glimpse into the corruption and manipulation that has occurred at the highest levels of our government.

Even while this administration deflects and misdirects the news cycles, our representatives, Underwood and Casten, have been hard at work supporting our democracy by voting for almost 700 new, many bipartisan, pieces of legislation, only to have them sit on the desk of Republican Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell.

McConnell will not pass any free and fair voter or election laws because the administration must cheat to win the next election.

This is exactly why we must continue investigation and impeachment of this lawless president and his administration.

Every person in McHenry County must vote in the upcoming primary elections on March 17 and beyond.

We must vote to secure our democracy. We must ensure our voice is heard.

Your voice is heard loud and clear when you vote! Get out there and vote in the upcoming elections!

Renee Hill

Marengo