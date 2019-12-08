Escaped Grundy County Jail inmate captured

An inmate who escaped from the Grundy County Jail on Saturday has been captured in Grundy County.

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on Sunday that the department was following up on leads overnight Saturday and into Sunday after inmate Andrew J. Viles, 34, escaped from the Grundy County Jail.

On Sunday, Briley said the office received word that Viles was possibly still in the area. He was eventually spotted walking along the railroad tracks near Saratoga Road by a Grundy County deputy.

Viles disappeared around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Grundy County Sheriff's Department reported over social media that he had escaped. Viles has been in custody since June, pending a class 2 burglary charge, on a $15,000 cash bond. In addition to the pending burglary charges, Viles has an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant/hold for burglary, according to the department.

While in custody, Viles had been a model inmate, the sheriff's office stated. Viles earned the role of Jail Trustee within the facility, which allowed him certain privileges, including assisting with meal service. The department said Viles apparently left the facility during meal delivery on Saturday.

Viles was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon and transported back to the Grundy County Jail.

Briley thanked the public for their assistance with the search. The U.S. Marshals and the Morris Police Department assisted with the search.