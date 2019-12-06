April 20, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban NewsHinsdaleAlerts | My Suburban LifeBreaking | My Suburban LifeBusiness | My Suburban LifeCrime & Courts | My Suburban LifeCrime Brief | My Suburban LifeDowners GroveEducation | My Suburban LifeGovernment | My Suburban LifeLocal News | My Suburban LifeDuPage CountyCook CountyNation & World | My Suburban LifePolice Reports | My Suburban LifeRecords | My Suburban LifeState | My Suburban Life
Suburban News

Lombard man sprawled across car hood faces reckless conduct charge

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

Police car (File photo)

DOWNERS GROVE - A Lombard man was charged Dec. 3 with reckless conduct after allegedly jumping on the hood of car driven by woman he previously dated.

Giancarlo R. Figaro, 29, of the 800 block of West Foxworth Boulevard, was arrested shortly after in the incident at about 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Woodcreek Drive.

The driver of the car told police she had dated Figaro for several months. The previous evening, she and Figaro had an argument. She asked Figaro to leave, which he did. Figaro subsequently called the victim at least 20 times, according to the report.

The victim told police she was preparing to turn into a driveway in the 3000 block of Woodcreek Drive when Figaro appeared on the south side of the street, ran into the street and stood in front of her car, the report stated. He moved from side to side so the victim could not navigate in traffic, the report stated.

Figaro attempted to talk to the victim, but she refused to open the car window or door. He then jumped on the hood of the car and sprawled across it. The victim said she was afraid to drive the car because might fall off.

She called police, which caused Figaro to run toward Butterfield Road. He was located a short time later by police near Butterfield Road and Lloyd Street.

LombardDuPage CountyCrime and Courts
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois