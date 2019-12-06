Lombard man sprawled across car hood faces reckless conduct charge

DOWNERS GROVE - A Lombard man was charged Dec. 3 with reckless conduct after allegedly jumping on the hood of car driven by woman he previously dated.

Giancarlo R. Figaro, 29, of the 800 block of West Foxworth Boulevard, was arrested shortly after in the incident at about 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Woodcreek Drive.

The driver of the car told police she had dated Figaro for several months. The previous evening, she and Figaro had an argument. She asked Figaro to leave, which he did. Figaro subsequently called the victim at least 20 times, according to the report.

The victim told police she was preparing to turn into a driveway in the 3000 block of Woodcreek Drive when Figaro appeared on the south side of the street, ran into the street and stood in front of her car, the report stated. He moved from side to side so the victim could not navigate in traffic, the report stated.

Figaro attempted to talk to the victim, but she refused to open the car window or door. He then jumped on the hood of the car and sprawled across it. The victim said she was afraid to drive the car because might fall off.

She called police, which caused Figaro to run toward Butterfield Road. He was located a short time later by police near Butterfield Road and Lloyd Street.