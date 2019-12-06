I-90 interchange in Marengo to open by end of the month

A semitractor-trailer travels Feb. 20 toward the Route 23 overpass along Interstate 90 near Grossen Road in Marengo. (Matthew Apgar)

The Interstate 90 interchange at Route 23 – which will be McHenry County’s first entrance onto the interstate – is set to open by the end of the month, Marengo City Administrator Joshua Blakemore said.

Blakemore said there will be some additional construction taking place next year, but the tollway exit will be operational in December.

This project is one of several that is part of a 15-year, $14 billion capital program called “Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future,” which is devoted to improving mobility, relieving congestion, reducing pollution and creating as many as 120,000 jobs and linking economies throughout the region, according to news releases from the Illinois Tollway.

An intergovernmental agreement between the Illinois Tollway, Illinois Department of Transportation, McHenry County and Marengo split the standard cost-sharing for construction so that 50% of costs would come from the Illinois Tollway, 25% would come from IDOT and 25% would come from the county.

Blakemore said the initial target completion date for the project was Oct. 31, but wet weather caused delays in construction.

Thanks to a resolution passed by the Illinois Legislature earlier this year, the interchange will be named after fallen McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

The official opening date will be announced during an event celebrating the project’s completion at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Marengo City Hall, 132 E. Prairie St.